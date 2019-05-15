Fire that caused $800K in damages to 3 Caledonia homes not suspicious: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a fire that started in an attached garage and caused $800,000 worth of damage to three Caledonia homes, is not suspicious.

One of the homes, on Kinross Street, was fully engulfed in flames when OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and paramedics arrived on scene.

Police closed Kinross between Braemar Avenue and Thistlemore Drive for about two hours on Tuesday evening while crews knocked down the blaze.

A 54-year-old man was transported to hospital for possible smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.

READ MORE: Fire marshal investigates ‘suspicious’ blaze that caused $250K damage in Hamilton’s west end

Two neighbouring homes were also damaged as a result of the fire.

Meanwhile, OPP are investigating a fire that happened that same night beside Lake Erie.

In that blaze, a detached garage was destroyed on South Coast Drive in Selkirk.

Total damage is estimated at $50,000.

Police closed nearby roadways for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on that fire to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

WATCH: OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt on Hwy. 410 road-rage incident