City of Moose Jaw sells 780 acres of land to B.C. developer for $7.8M

The City of Moose Jaw has sold 780 acres of land in the city’ South East Industrial Park to a developer out of B.C.

Carpere Canada, headquartered in Richmond, B.C., is paying $7.8 million for the land, at $10,000 per acre.

The B.C. based company is a private investment and management group focused on Canadian agricultural opportunities.

“This is a landmark deal for the City of Moose Jaw,” Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie said.

“This is the largest land deal in our city’s history and we are poised to see tremendous economic growth with this development.”

This is the second major announcement from the city about the land in Industrial Park.

SaskPower is in the planning stages of adding a natural gas power plant to the area.

Carpere Canada and the city will now have to negotiate a servicing and purchasing agreement for the land.