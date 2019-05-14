Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy last seen travelling to Toronto from Sudbury

Canada
Police in Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for young boy, William Gooden.

An Amber Alert has been issued at the request of the Greater Sudbury Police Service for a three-year-old boy who was last seen on a bus travelling to Toronto from Sudbury.

Police said the boy, who was identified as William Gooden, is three feet tall and has a heavy build with short black hair. He also might be wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a Montreal Canadiens hat.

Police said the boy is believed to be travelling with 25-year-old Breana Gooden.

Breana was described as being five-foot-six, weighing 150 pounds and having black, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black skirt, black tights, a gold skirt and white and pink shoes. Police also said she has a tattoo of a lion on one forearm and a peace sign on the other.

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of William or Breana to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if they are seen.

