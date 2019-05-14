Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy last seen travelling to Toronto from Sudbury

An Amber Alert has been issued at the request of the Greater Sudbury Police Service for a three-year-old boy who was last seen on a bus travelling to Toronto from Sudbury.

Police said the boy, who was identified as William Gooden, is three feet tall and has a heavy build with short black hair. He also might be wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a Montreal Canadiens hat.

Police said the boy is believed to be travelling with 25-year-old Breana Gooden.

ONTARIO AMBER ALERT IN EFFECT pic.twitter.com/It9RqarOgP — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) May 14, 2019

Breana was described as being five-foot-six, weighing 150 pounds and having black, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black skirt, black tights, a gold skirt and white and pink shoes. Police also said she has a tattoo of a lion on one forearm and a peace sign on the other.

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of William or Breana to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if they are seen.