Manitoba RCMP to get funding for mental health, other initiatives

Manitoba RCMP detachments will get more than $546,000 in funding from the provincial government, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announced Monday.

The funding includes $200,000 to expand mental health resources – specifically the use of the HealthIM assessment tool.

The tool helps police determine the appropriate response when dealing with a person who appears to be in a mental health crisis.

“While our officers are trained in determining the best course of action, it’s not always easy to determine if a mental health issue is a contributing factor in the behaviour being displayed,” said Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP.

“With HealthIM, we can improve the care provided to these individuals. Additional funding for programs supported by the RCMP will have lasting effects toward crime prevention and reduction, not only for the youth involved, but for the communities in which they live.”

Story continues below Proud to join @rcmpmb Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy to announce nearly $550,000 in funding to prevent crime in Manitoba, including $200,000 to expand the use of the @HealthIM_Canada mental health assessment tool. This tool helps keep police on our streets. #mbpoli pic.twitter.com/6e2SmU3QHS — Cliff Cullen (@Min_CliffCullen) May 13, 2019

In addition to the mental health funding, other RCMP initiatives receiving provincial cash include a junior rangers program, animal care/protection sessions, a football club for refugee youth, and more.

“Many of these initiatives came about because of the engagement and innovative thinking of RCMP officers in communities across northern and rural Manitoba,” said Cullen.

“Our government is proud to support crime prevention projects that are led by the dedicated frontline officers who work hard every day to keep Manitobans safe.”

The province’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Program is the source of the funding – part of a total of $1.6 million being distributed by the province to law enforcement agencies across Manitoba.

