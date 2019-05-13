Crime
May 13, 2019 11:59 am

Police investigating after body found in Brampton

By Web Coordinator  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Homicide investigators have been called in to investigate after a body was found in Brampton Monday morning.

Peel police said officers responded to a call just before 9 a.m. about a body in the area of Bramalea Road and Gates of Bramalea.

Police tweeted that homicide and the missing person bureau were called in.

There is no further information at this time.

More to come.

