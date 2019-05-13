Police investigating after body found in Brampton

Homicide investigators have been called in to investigate after a body was found in Brampton Monday morning.

Peel police said officers responded to a call just before 9 a.m. about a body in the area of Bramalea Road and Gates of Bramalea.

Police tweeted that homicide and the missing person bureau were called in.

There is no further information at this time.

More to come.

#PRP in the area of Bramalea Road / Gates of Bramalea for a homicide investigation. 1 person deceased. Homicide & Missing Person Bureau is continuing to investigate. No further information at this time. Call received 8:56am. 19-0173497 pic.twitter.com/XDo9I66lrs — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 13, 2019