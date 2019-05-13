Police investigating after body found in Brampton

Homicide investigators have been called in to investigate after a body was found in Brampton Monday morning.
Peel police said officers responded to a call just before 9 a.m. about a body in the area of Bramalea Road and Gates of Bramalea.
Police tweeted that homicide and the missing person bureau were called in.
There is no further information at this time.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.