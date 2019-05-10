NOFX, Bad Religion headline punk festival in Edmonton this summer

Tickets went on sale Friday for a punk rock and craft beer festival heading to Alberta’s capital this summer, featuring some of the music genre’s most well-known acts from California.

The Punk in Drublic Craft Beer and Music Festival features headlining acts NOFX and Bad Religion, who will bring their melodic brand of punk rock full of palm-muted guitar riffs to the Edmonton Expo Centre grounds on July 6.

The Punk in Drublic Festival’s only other Canadian date so far is in Vancouver on July 13.

In a video posted to NOFX’s Twitter account earlier this week, singer and bassist Mike Burkett (better known as “Fat Mike”) jokes, “no Calgary because there’s some kind of big rodeo,” referring to the Calgary Stampede taking place that week.

“NOFX don’t like going to places where there’s rodeos these days, so we’re playing Edmonton.”

Fatty announcing the first two Canadian Punk In Drublic Fest dates. More Canadian dates to come. Tickets for Edmonton and Vancouver go on sale Friday at 10am local time. https://t.co/HYy4MJ9NK4 pic.twitter.com/Z1V7EspLgr — NOFX (@NOFXband) May 7, 2019

The festival moniker is the same as that of NOFX’s 1994 album, seen by many as a seminal project which helped to popularize a sound that countless bands would borrow from in the years to come. The band was formed in 1983 and is fronted by Burkett, who also started the influential punk record label Fat Wreck Chords.

Punk In Drublic Fest Western Canada dates on sale now. Edmonton – July 6th https://t.co/9DkFB0tVz2 Vancouver – July 13th https://t.co/TLPXq388YN pic.twitter.com/uEMY6RwOmk — NOFX (@NOFXband) May 10, 2019

Bad Religion has been playing, fast melodic songs about politics, religion and other subjects since 1980. The band released its 17th studio album Age of Unreason earlier this month.

Other bands featured at the festival are Florida ska punk veterans Less Than Jake, Calgary pop-punkers Chixdiggit and The Last Gang, which is based out of the Los Angeles area.

The festival also features dozens of local craft breweries selling their brews.

