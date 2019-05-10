Winnipeg police arrest man after frightening axe incident at Osborne Station
The suspect in a harrowing incident at the Osborne Rapid Transit Station Thursday afternoon held an axe to a man’s throat, said police.
Police said the victim was able to force the axe away, cutting his hand in the process.
The suspect then chased a second victim and threatened her with the weapon.
READ MORE: Hatchet-wielding man threatened paramedics, say Winnipeg police
Police were able to track the suspect down near Jessie Avenue and Pembina Highway and arrest him without incident.
Steven Andrew Beaulieu, 33, faces charges of assault with a weapon, weapon possession, and failing to comply with a probation order.
He was detained in custody.
WATCH: Despite homicide spike, threat level to Winnipeggers not measurably higher: Criminologist
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.