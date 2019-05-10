Winnipeg police arrest man after frightening axe incident at Osborne Station

The suspect in a harrowing incident at the Osborne Rapid Transit Station Thursday afternoon held an axe to a man’s throat, said police.

Police said the victim was able to force the axe away, cutting his hand in the process.

The suspect then chased a second victim and threatened her with the weapon.

Police were able to track the suspect down near Jessie Avenue and Pembina Highway and arrest him without incident.

Steven Andrew Beaulieu, 33, faces charges of assault with a weapon, weapon possession, and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was detained in custody.

