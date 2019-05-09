It’s a new lease on life for two single, working mothers as Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on two new homes in London, just southwest of the city’s downtown core.

Shovels hit the dirt on Thursday morning for the two upcoming houses at the corner of Forbes Street and Winston Avenue.

Lindsie is one of the soon-to-be homeowners. Working as a personal support worker, Lindsie currently shares a three-bedroom apartment with her daughters, Mariah and Leah, aged 15 and 11 respectively, and her one-year-old son Noah.

Mariah says the entire experience has been unbelievable.

“I’ve been living at the house I’ve been in for 10 years… it’s nice to be somewhere new and experience it with my little brother,” Mariah said.

“This is gonna be his first home that he’s going to remember.”

The second grateful family is led by Jennifer, a counsellor and advocate in the violence against women sector. Jennifer will share her new home with her daughter Ilja and son Mateus, who are both described as having a keen eye for the arts.

Jennifer says she was elated to learn she’d be the homeowner of a new house on Forbes Street.

“It’s a future plan that I didn’t have before,” said Jennifer.

“It’s stability with a capital ‘S’.”

The homes are being built with the support of Canada Life, and local community groups and businesses.

The build will take place over the next few months. Those interested in supporting the community build can contact Habitat for Humanity at habitat4home.ca.