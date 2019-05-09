Penticton philanthropist David E. Kampe dies

A Penticton businessman and philanthropist, whose community work included helping fund the new tower at Pentiction Regional Hospital, has died.

On Thursday, the family of David E. Kampe announced his death. The family said Kampe died on Wednesday evening.

“The family of Mr. David Edward Kampe is sad to inform the communities of Penticton and Summerland of his passing last night,” Kampe’s family said in a press release. “He was surrounded by his loved ones and had a peaceful passing.

“His legacy of generosity and kindness has impacted many in profound ways.”

According to Interior Health, Kampe, the owner of Peters Bros. Construction, donated $7.9 million to the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion tower since 2011, when he donated a $1.5 million property adjacent to the hospital that is currently being used for staff parking.

The tower at Pentiction Regional Hospital bears Kampe’s name.

On the business side, Kampe started Peters Bros. Construction Ltd. In 1981.

In a joint statement, Peters Bros. president/owner Joe Cuzzocrea and general manager of operations/owner Rick Selles said “those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with David Kampe we have lost a dear friend and mentor. In 1981, Dave started building the team that owns and operates the company today.

“We will honor his memory by continuing the work he loved so much.”

The family also said “we ask you to find ways to be an extension of this kindness today to each other while you are out in the community. We thank the many diligent doctors and caregivers for their care for the last few years.

“There are few words of comfort with a loss this great and no words to express the sadness adequately. Our family will begin preparations and announce the time and dates of a service to honor him soon.”