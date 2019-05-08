Police tape off stretch of Olivia Street near McDermot
Winnipeg police were on scene near the corner of Olivia Street and McDermot Avenue Wednesday night.
Several police cars were gathered around an area across the street from the CancerCare Manitoba building,
Officers could be seen placing several evidence markers and pieces of clothing were also seen on the ground.
No word from police on why officers were in the area.
More to come.
