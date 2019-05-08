Crime
May 8, 2019 11:25 pm

Police tape off stretch of Olivia Street near McDermot

Police were on scene at the corner of Olivia Street and McDermot Avenue Wednesday night.

Michael Draven/Global News
Winnipeg police were on scene near the corner of Olivia Street and McDermot Avenue Wednesday night.

Several police cars were gathered around an area across the street from the CancerCare Manitoba building,

Officers could be seen placing several evidence markers and pieces of clothing were also seen on the ground.

Officers inspect the grass Wednesday night near Olivia and McDermot.

Michael Draven/Global News

No word from police on why officers were in the area.

More to come.

 

