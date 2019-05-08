Saskatchewan weather outlook: rain and 20 degree temps ahead

Rain and 20 degree temperatures are on the way.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

-7 to -8 is what it felt like with wind chill Wednesday morning in Saskatoon and Regina as temperatures fell a few degrees below freezing to start the day.

The mercury managed to make it into mid-single digits by mid-morning under mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine sticks around through the afternoon as both cities climb their way toward the low teens for a daytime high.

Wednesday night

Mostly clear conditions linger in Regina through the evening with clouds rolling into Saskatoon overnight with a chance of showers as temperature slide toward or below freezing.

Thursday

-5 is around what it’ll feel like Thursday morning with wind chill with a chance of showers to start the day in the Saskatoon area before some afternoon clearing slides in.

Regina will see the chance of showers later in the day after clouds roll through during the morning with daytime highs climbing toward the teens.

Friday

The next system and frontal boundary sweeps through Saskatchewan on Friday with a good chance of showers across the region as gusty winds pick up to 30 km/h with gusts over 50 km/h possible.

Daytime highs in Saskatoon and Regina should make it safely into the mid-teens with up to 5 millimetres of rain potentially falling by the end of the week.

Mother’s Day weekend outlook

The weekend will kick off with sunshine in Saskatoon and clearing in Regina with temperatures into the mid-to-upper teens on Saturday.

The warmest day so far of the year is possible for Mother’s Day on Sunday with daytime highs swinging into the low-to-mid 20s under a mix of sun and cloud, so it’ll be a fabulous day to spend outside with mom!

