City of London to test emergency alert system Thursday

Londoners’ cellphones will light up Thursday as officials test the city’s emergency alert system.

Mock notifications from the Alert London Notification System will be sent out around 10:55 a.m. to those who have a publicly registered home or business phone number as well as to people who have chosen to receive email or text alerts to their cellphones.

The testing is one of a number of activities running during Emergency Preparedness Week and Community Safety and Crime Prevention Week.

Officials are reminding residents not to call 911 when they receive the test message.

City staff say the test of the system will allow them to evaluate the process and help ensure they can reach Londoners in the event of an emergency.

Anyone interested in registering for the Alert London Notification System can click here.