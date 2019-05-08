Sports
May 8, 2019 12:30 am

Three Canadians secure spots alongside Henderson at U.S. Women’s Open

By The Canadian Press

Celeste Dao of of Ile-Perrot, Que., seen here during the 2018 CP Women's Open in Regina, has qualified to play in the U.S. Women’s Open. Dao will be one of four Canadians playing in the tournament, May 30 to June 2.

Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press
At least four Canadian golfers will play in the U.S. Women’s Open, the next LPGA Tour major.

Celeste Dao of Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, Que., and Megan Osland of Kelowna, B.C, won qualifiers on Monday to earn spots in the tournament in Charleston, S.C., May 30 to June 2.

Megan Osland of Kelowna, B.C., also seen here during the 2018 CP Women’s Open in Regina, earned a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open by winning a qualifying tournament in Florida.

Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

They’ll join Naomi Ko of Victoria, who qualified on April 25, and Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., Canada’s top-ranked golfer.

Dao, 18, is off to the U.S. Women’s Open for the second year in a row after winning her 36-hole event in Norton, Mass.

Osland, 25, birdied three of her final five holes to win in Bradenton, Fla.

Alena Sharp of Hamilton, second among Canadians on the LPGA Tour money list this year, is scheduled to play in a qualifier on Thursday in Kingwood, Texas.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

