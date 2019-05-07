U.S. says it will complete environmental review for Keystone XL pipeline

U.S. government attorneys say the Trump administration plans to finish a new environmental review of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada even if a federal appeals court throws out a lawsuit that blocked the project.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a new permit for the $8-billion (USD) pipeline last month.

In court filings on Tuesday, government attorneys said it is “undisputed” that Trump’s permit is not subject to two major environmental laws — the National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act.

Nevertheless, the attorneys say the State Department will complete an environmental study ordered by a federal judge in Montana in November.

The long-delayed line would carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude daily from Canada to Nebraska.