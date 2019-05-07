Pickup truck strikes hydro pole in Peterborough’s east end

A man suffered minor injuries after the pickup truck he was driving struck a hydro pole early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Ashburnham Drive at around 1 a.m.

The lone occupant of the vehicle got out despite downed transformers and wires hanging around the vehicle. Paramedics treated him at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours between Otonabee Drive and Neil Drive as police investigated and Peterborough Utilities conducted repairs.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.