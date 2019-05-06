Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to 4 counts of sexual assault

Former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold entered guilty pleas to four counts of sexual assault on Monday.

Strimbold was initially facing 29 charges — including sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching — involving six male teens.

The BC Prosecution Service says none of the other charges have been stayed, with the other counts likely to be addressed when Strimbold appears again in court next fall.

At least 15 of the charges are alleged to have happened while Strimbold was mayor.

On Monday he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving four boys who were under the age of 16.

He will be sentenced in September.

Strimbold was elected as mayor in 2011 and at the time was the youngest mayor in B.C. history at the age of 21.

Strimbold was re-elected in 2014, but resigned saying he wanted to further his education.

