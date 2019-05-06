1 person airlifted to hospital after collision in Woolwich: police

Waterloo Regional Police say one person was airlifted to hospital on Monday after a single-vehicle collision in Woolwich.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on Shantz Station Road in Woolwich.

Police said the victim’s injuries were considered serious.

READ MORE: 1-vehicle collision in Waterloo sends woman to hospital with serious injuries: police

Shantz Station Road between Victoria Street and Kossuth Road was closed for several hours for the investigation by the Traffic Services Unit.

Drivers were asked to look for alternative routes for their commute.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

Shantz Station Road, between Victoria St and Kossuth, is closed for a serious injury collision. Police will be investigating for the next several hours. Please plan an alternatet route. @WRPSToday — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) May 6, 2019