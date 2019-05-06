Canada
May 6, 2019 1:54 pm
Updated: May 6, 2019 1:55 pm

1 person airlifted to hospital after collision in Woolwich: police

By Intern  Global News

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser

Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say one person was airlifted to hospital on Monday after a single-vehicle collision in Woolwich.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on Shantz Station Road in Woolwich.

Police said the victim’s injuries were considered serious.

Shantz Station Road between Victoria Street and Kossuth Road was closed for several hours for the investigation by the Traffic Services Unit.

Drivers were asked to look for alternative routes for their commute.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

