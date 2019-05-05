Woman arrested for alleged fraud, theft from North York General Hospital

Toronto police say a 27-year-old woman has been arrested for stealing a number of items from an employee locker at a local hospital.

Officers said it’s alleged that on April 4 at 6:34 a.m., Melanie Beskorowany entered the employee locker area of North York General Hospital, located in the area of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East.

Investigators said she stole several items, including a set of vehicle keys, and exited the hospital and drove away with the vehicle to which the stolen keys belonged.

It was also alleged by police that the suspect stole bank cards and made fraudulent transactions.

Beskorowany was arrested on May 5 with charges of fraud and theft.

Officers said she’s also responsible for similar types of offences throughout Ontario.