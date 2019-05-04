4 injured, 3 unaccounted for after explosion at Illinois silicone plant: reports

Four people have been injured and three are unaccounted for after an explosion at a silicone manufacturing and distribution company in Lake County, Ill., U.S. media reports say.

The “catastrophic explosion” occurred at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan, about 40 miles north of Chicago, at around 9:30 p.m. Friday evening, Waukegan police spokesman Cmdr. Joe Florip told CNN.

According to CNN, Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi confirmed that everyone affected was an employee working at the time.

Lenzi said four were taken to hospital with “moderate to serious injuries” and two others were seen, but requested no treatment.

According to NBC hours after the initial blast, officials continued to search for three employees who remained unaccounted for.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of all involved in this horrific incident,” Lenzi said in a statement. “Our personnel worked tirelessly through the night to control this scene with help from many neighboring agencies. This was a very large-scale team effort.”

Local police/fire investigating an explosion in the area of Sunset Ave and Northwestern Ave, Gurnee/Waukegan boarder. STAY OUT OF THE AREA! If you need medical/police response, call 911. — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) May 4, 2019

Fire, police, and paramedic personnel are working diligently at this scene. Again, please stay out of the area and let the first-responders work. Additional information regarding the explosion and fire will be released by Waukegan officials as the details become available. pic.twitter.com/RtA7MjTVxt — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) May 4, 2019

In a tweet early Saturday morning, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel were “working diligently” at the scene, and asked the public to avoid the area.

CNN reports that the fire has been extinguished, and hazardous materials technicians and other teams are on the scene and searching.

Lenzi told CNN the cause of the explosion has not been determined, and the state fire marshal will assist with the investigation.