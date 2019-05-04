Calgary Boys and Girls Clubs help grads look their best

Remember your Grade 12 graduation?

The nerves of finishing high school met with the adventure of a new beginning — it’s one of the biggest nights of a teen’s life.

Every teen wants to look their best for this high school finale and that’s where the Boys and Girls Clubs of Calgary step in.

Not every student can buy an expensive new suit for the big night, but thanks to the organization’s third annual Suit Up campaign, any Calgary grad can get one for free.

“I think every man can remember the first time they put a suit on and it’s a really important stepping stone in their lives,” said Boys and Girls Club volunteer Stephen Jones.

“So we’re able to provide an opportunity for them to come in, have people working with them to get that suit so they can feel confident on that big special day.”

More than 400 suits were donated from generous Calgarians, and Marlborough Mall contributed a pop-up store for the one-day event Friday.

“Smiles, smiles, smiles. That’s it. every one of them walks out with a big smile on their face. And they have that new confidence about themselves, knowing they have a suit they can feel good in,” Jones said.

About 40 Grade 12 students came out to the Suit Up event.