North Korea
May 3, 2019 9:12 pm
Updated: May 3, 2019 9:27 pm

North Korea fires short-range missile from eastern city of Wonsan, say South Korean officials: reports

By Staff Reuters

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017.

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo
A A

North Korea fired a short-range missile from the east coast city of Wonsan towards the east on Saturday morning, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff

The joint chiefs of staff said Korea and U.S. authorities are analyzing details of the missile, which was fired at around 9 a.m., Yonhap said.

WATCH: April 18 — North Korea tests new ‘tactical guided’ weapon

The joint chiefs of staff were not immediately available for comments, while South Korea’s presidential spokeswoman said they were checking the report.

Story continues below

Bloomberg, meanwhile, cited a report by South Korean daily newspaper Joongang, which quoted South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a test of what Pyongyang described as a “guided tactical weapon. This followed the second meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump, which took place this past February.

During that meeting, Trump refused to lift sanctions on North Korea unless the country relinquished its nuclear weapons.

This is a developing story. 

–With a file from Jessica Vomiero. 

© 2019 Reuters

Report an error
North Korea
North Korea missile
North Korea nuclear weapons
North Korea short range missile
nuclear
nuclear threat
Nuclear weapons
short range missile
Wonsan
Wonsanm

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.