Allan Seabrooke leaving Peterborough City Hall for city manager role in Red Deer

The City of Peterborough’s Commissioner of Community Services is resigning his position to become the new city manager of Red Deer, Alta.

In a release Thursday, the city announced Allan Seabrooke will be moving west for his new role on May 13. Over the last four years, Seabrooke served as Peterborough’s chief administrative officer but stepped down a year ago and became commissioner — a position that he held when he worked for the City of Waterloo.

He said it has been an honour to serve residents and community organizations in his roles.

“I have enjoyed working with council and the talented employees of our city,” he said. “It’s a time I will always cherish. Having worked my entire career in Ontario, the opportunity to experience life in western Canada, working with a growing and progressive community like Red Deer, was appealing.”

Prior to working for the City of Peterborough, Seabrooke held positions with the City of Waterloo, Otonabee Region Conservation Authority in Peterborough (left in 2013), the City of Markham, the Town of Aurora, the City of Mississauga, the City of Elliot Lake, and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

In 2018, when Peterborough’s previous Commissioner of Community Services retired, Seabrooke led a restructuring of the senior management as director of Corporate Services Sandra Clancy became CAO. The number of senior managers was reduced to four from six with the reorganization of the city’s departments.

“Allan has been a valued contributor to the City,” said Clancy. “We’ll miss his voice as part of our senior management team, but we wish him well as he continues his career in Western Canada.”

In the interim, Clancy will serve as acting Commissioner of Community Services in addition to her duties as CAO.