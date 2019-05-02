Canada
May 2, 2019 11:16 am

OPP believe report of missing body in Lake Ontario was actually a log

By Online Reporter  Global News

Water rescue efforts were underway Wednesday evening off of Bath Road in the Millhaven area.

Multiple emergency responders were called to the Lake Ontario shore near Millhaven, Ont., last night for a possible water rescue.

It turns out, what a witness saw was probably just a log floating in the water, according to OPP.

Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, OPP and Napnaee Fire received a report from a concerned citizen who said they may have seen a body in Lake Ontario, off of Highway 33.

The Coast Guard conducted a grid search while OPP, Napanee and Loyalist fire departments and crews from the Amherst Island Ferry provided assistance.

A search and rescue helicopter was also deployed from the Coast Guard to aid in the search.

The search was called off around 10 p.m.

Emergency crews now believe that what was initially seen was actually a log found in the water, since there have been no missing person reports.

