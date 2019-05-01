West Kelowna fire crews respond to three suspicious fires Wednesday morning

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is investigating three suspicious fires on Wednesday morning.

The first blaze was reported around 6:15 a.m. A vacant home on Grouse Road was on fire.

The flames were extinguished and no one was hurt.

READ MORE: Arson fire investigations in the Okanagan top priority

However, 45 minutes later, around 7 a.m., fire crews were called to Scott Crescent to extinguish two small suspicious grass fires.

The two fire sites are around a 15-minute drive from each other.

West Kelowna’s fire chief is commending the callers who quickly reported the blazes.

READ MORE: Kelowna carport arson suspect caught on video biking away from scene

“As of [May 1], the open burning season is concluded. Any sightings of smoke should be reported to 911 immediately,” wrote fire chief Jason Brolund in a statement to media.

“This helps us respond rapidly and put fires out in their earliest stages.”