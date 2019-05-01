West Kelowna
May 1, 2019 1:35 pm

West Kelowna fire crews respond to three suspicious fires Wednesday morning

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News
WKFD
A A

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is investigating three suspicious fires on Wednesday morning.

The first blaze was reported around 6:15 a.m. A vacant home on Grouse Road was on fire.

The flames were extinguished and no one was hurt.

READ MORE: Arson fire investigations in the Okanagan top priority

However, 45 minutes later, around 7 a.m., fire crews were called to Scott Crescent to extinguish two small suspicious grass fires.

The two fire sites are around a 15-minute drive from each other.

West Kelowna’s fire chief is commending the callers who quickly reported the blazes.

READ MORE: Kelowna carport arson suspect caught on video biking away from scene

“As of [May 1], the open burning season is concluded. Any sightings of smoke should be reported to 911 immediately,” wrote fire chief Jason Brolund in a statement to media.

“This helps us respond rapidly and put fires out in their earliest stages.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Grass Fires
Grouse Road
Scott Crescent
Suspicious Fire
West Kelowna
West Kelowna Fire Rescue

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.