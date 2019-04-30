Hamilton’s Peregrine Falcon eggs could hatch this week

Four new Peregrine Falcons could hatch in Hamilton this week.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s first Peregrine Falcon egg of 2019 laid atop the Sheraton Hotel

The city’s resident falcon couple, Lily and Ossie, have laid four new eggs in their nest atop the Sheraton hotel.

According to the Hamilton Community Peregrine Project, the eggs could be hatched as early as this week.

In the 1950s, peregrine numbers began to drop, and by the mid 1960s, the falcon had disappeared from Ontario.

However, as a result of a number of recovery efforts, the species has been steadily increasing in numbers since that time.

Last year, four male chicks were born in Hamilton, who were all tagged and named after local parks: Lawrence, Ainslie, Gage, and Lisgar.

READ MORE: One of Hamilton’s baby falcons has died

To watch the live stream of the Peregrine Falcon nest, please click here.