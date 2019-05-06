Old Radio
Those Old Radio Shows May 10-11

Friday, May 10:

Hour 1: Scarlett Queen – Ep. 20, Kang’s Treasure & the Ghost of Tangolan; Aldrich Family – Mother’s Day
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Come and Get It
Hour 3: Great Gildersleeve – Does LeRoy Need a Mother?’ Life of Riley – Mother’s Day Speech
Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Pal; Jack Benny – Mother’s Day

Saturday, May 11:

Hour 1: Philip Marlow – Heart of Gold; Cisko Kid – Derringer Drygulch
Hour 2: Life of Riley – Mother’s Day; Our Miss Brooks – Bargain Hats for Mother’s Day
Hour 3: Dragnet – The Big Mother; Roy Rogers – The Matt Barlow Story
Hour 4: Jack Benny – Mother’s Day; Theater Five – My Other Self
Hour 5: Suspense – Don’t Call Me Mother; Amos & Andy – Mama and Mr. Smith
