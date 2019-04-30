‘We’re very disturbed:’ Durham’s Jewish community reacts to California synagogue shooting

Durham’s Jewish community is expressing concern following an attack at a California synagogue this past weekend.

“Obviously, we are very disturbed, and our thoughts are with Lori Kaye (who was killed in the shooting) … the rabbi and those who were injured,” said Rabbi Tzali Borenstein from Chabad of Durham Region.

Last weekend, a gunman opened fire in a California synagogue during service, killing one and injuring three others.

Kaye, 60, was shot when she jumped between the shooter and the rabbi. She later died at a nearby hospital.

It’s the second synagogue shooting in six months. In October 2018, a gunman killed 11 people and injured seven at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The California shooting also comes just one week after a series of bombings in Sri Lanka that targeted churches and hotels on Easter Sunday as well as the New Zealand mosque shootings, which happened in March.

Borenstein said the Chabad Jewish Centre in Durham plans to increase its security measures for the time being.

The rabbi is also calling for more education and acceptance between people of different faiths.

“We need to do our part to just do an extra act of goodness and kindness. Whatever religion we are, just go and help someone out, just do something kind for someone. That will have an effect … and that’s the way we can respond to this,” he said.