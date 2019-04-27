3 Toronto men charged in connection to 2016 homicide, 4th suspect may have fled city: police

Toronto police say they have charged three men in connection with a 2016 homicide in Etobicoke, but a fourth suspect remains outstanding.

Police said they were called to a residential building in the Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard area on Dec. 19, 2016 for a medical call.

At the time of the incident, investigators said a man was found with a “severe injury,” but did not disclose the nature of the injury.

The victim, 26-year-old Faysal Mohamed Hees, who was a resident of the building, later died at the scene.

The death was quickly labelled suspicious and homicide investigators took over the case.

Police said a post-mortem examination later determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

On Saturday, investigators announced they have charged three men in connection with the shooting.

Adil Zeno, 21, of Toronto was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall Saturday morning.

Mohamud Duale, 27, and Ahmed Abdi Siyad, 26, both of Toronto, also face a charge of accessory after the fact for murder and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police said a 24-year-old woman who is also wanted in connection with the shooting remains outstanding.

Monique Ibrahim, also known as Rose Carter, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge but is believed to have fled Toronto, police said.

Officers released an image of Ibrahim on Saturday in the hope that someone would recognize her and contact investigators about her whereabouts.

She is described as approximately 5′ 1″, 100 lbs. with a slim build and long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

