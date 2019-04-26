Man in hospital; dog dead after Vancouver townhouse basement fire
One man is in hospital after fire crews rescued him from the basement of a townhouse where fire broke out early Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to the home at 7355 Blake Street at about 7:15 p.m.
They found the man unresponsive inside. He was rushed to hospital with undetermined injuries.
A dog in the home was found deceased.
The fire was quickly brought under control before spreading to the rest of the home.
The cause is under investigation.
