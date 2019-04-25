Second suspect arrested in home invasion homicide of Winnipeg teen

A second man is facing charges in connection with the March 3 homicide of 17-year-old Jaime Adao.

Police said Geordie Delmar James, 34, is believed to have been inside the residence and present during the attack.

Adao was beaten to death in a horrific, random home invasion at his McGee Street home. The attack was so violent that Winnipeg police were forced to shoot the teen’s assailant.

The attacker and the victim were both taken to hospital in critical condition, where Adao died of his injuries. His grandmother, also present during the incident, was not hurt.

Ronald Bruce Chubb, 29, was previously charged with second degree murder, attempted murder and failing to comply with probation.

James was arrested Wednesday at the Headingley Correctional Centre and charged with manslaughter.

