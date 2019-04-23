‘Gee Brain, what do you want to do tonight?’: Voice of Pinky is coming to Forest City ComiCon

While you may not know his name, you likely know his voice.

Rob Paulsen is the voice of Pinky from Pinky and the Brain, of Yakko from Animaniacs, and he’s even voiced a couple of underground vigilantes in half-shells, Raphael and Donatello in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

He will be in London this summer for Forest City ComiCon.

Paulsen is directing new episodes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in which he voices the new character “Foot Lieutenant.”

He has won an Emmy, three Anime Awards and a Peabody throughout his career.

In 2016, he was diagnosed with throat cancer but has since recovered. His memoir, Voice Lessons, will be available in October.

You can find Paulsen at Forest City ComiCon at Centennial Hall on June 1.

