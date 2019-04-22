Durham police investigating after pair of pharmacy robberies in Oshawa

Police are looking into whether two robberies on Monday morning are connected.

The pair happened within minutes of each other in Central Oshawa, one at Devon Pharmacy on Wilson Road south and another just 30 minutes later at Guardian Pharmacy on King Street.

“It was a bit of a shock; staff are definitely shaken up,” says Morgan Bouckley, a cashier who was working at the front at the time.

She tells Global News it happened just after they opened for the day — and that it wasn’t the first time.

“He came running in, took a bunch of narcotics and just took off,” says the cashier. “Over the past couple of years, it’s happened two or three times.”

Investigators allege the male suspect walked up to the counter, armed with a knife, and demanded prescription drugs before taking off in a car. In both instances no one was injured, but police say the suspect is still at large.

“We’re going to be reviewing surveillance and speaking to victims,” says Const. George Tudos. “Hopefully with this we will have a better description of the suspect and be able to see if they are related.”

Police say the alleged suspect fled the scene in a dark-coloured four-door sedan. He is described as a white male of average height and bald with several tattoos. If you can help, contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

