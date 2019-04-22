Wind turbine heavily damaged in City of Kawartha Lakes

Officials are investigating after a wind turbine in the City of Kawartha Lakes was heavily damaged on the weekend.

On Saturday morning around 9 a.m., residents of the community of Pontypool reported a loud screeching noise. They discovered one of the blades on a huge wind turbine was bent.

It is unclear right now how this damage happened to a propeller on a wind turbine on Wild Turkey Road near Pontypool this morning, but I'm told it happened around 9:00 a.m. Crews were on scene investigating the damage today #cklnews pic.twitter.com/SuJkEI8IKO — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 20, 2019

Some of the 45-metre-long blade fell to the ground.

John Clifford, operations manager for WPD Wind — the Mississauga company that owns the turbine — told Global Peterborough that incidents of turbine damage are rare.

He had no comment on a possible cause but did confirm the company will launch a probe.

The turbine is one of five located on the Sumac Ridge west of Bethany, an area 30 kilometres south of Peterborough.

The turbines have been operating for three years after longtime opposition from many area residents delayed construction of the project.

