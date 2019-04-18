Cause of large scrap metal fire in Hamilton is under investigation

The cause of a large scrap metal fire in Hamilton is under investigation.

READ MORE: No one injured in fire at Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Hamilton

The blaze broke out at the AIM recycling facililty on Steel City Circle near Parkdale just before 2 p.m. Thursday, generating huge plumes of black smoke that were seen throughout the area.

Officials say the scrap metal pile was approximately 30 feet high by 30 feet in diameter and was made up of household items like stoves, dishwashers and fridges.

WATCH: Surrey barge fire sends black smoke into skies above Vancouver (August 2018)

Additional resources were dispatched from across the city, along with two aerial devices to battle the blaze.

“Given the smoke being generated, the Ministry of Environment was notified and their air monitoring equipment was sent to perform testing in areas east of the fire in the direction that the smoke was travelling,” said Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe.

“The Ministry of Environment advised that there were no issues relative to the smoke. As a precaution, a visual check was made through the residential areas in proximity and no smoke was found to be drifting into the areas.”

READ MORE: Two firefighters hospitalized after multiple-alarm fire in Central Hamilton

No injuries have been reported.

Hamilton Fire crews continue to work at extinguishing any fire remaining in a large pile of scrap stored at a business at 75 Steel City Court. pic.twitter.com/laQMjgd8OP — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) April 18, 2019