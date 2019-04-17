Hamilton police arrest two involved in shooting near Knights of Columbus Hall

Hamilton police have arrested two suspects alleged to have been involved in a weekend shooting in the city’s east end.

Officers got the call just before 3 a.m. on Saturday to an area near the Knights of Columbus Hall on Queenston Road for reports of shots fired.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.

On Wednesday, investigators revealed they had made two arrests in the shooting, a 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both Hamilton residents.

Both are charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, discharge firearm with intent, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused man was additionally charged with four counts of possession contrary to order.

Police say the investigation is still active as officers continue to look for 2013 white four-door BMW connected to the case with Ontario licence plate: CBVC 135.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Division 2 Criminal Investigative Division at 905-546-2907 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

