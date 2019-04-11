Canada
Portion of steel roof blows off St. Agatha Catholic Church in Wilmot

Police were on scene and contacting someone from the church on Thursday evening.

Thursday’s blast of wintry weather caused some major issues for a church in Wilmot, Ont.

Heavy winds appear to have caused part of the steel roof to blow off of the St. Agatha Catholic Church which is located at the corner of Erbs Road and Notre Dame Drive in St. Agatha, a hamlet of Wilmot.

Waterloo Regional Police are at the scene and say they have contacted a responsible party.

There are no estimates yet for the cost of the damage.

Another view of the damage done to St. Agatha Catholic Church.

