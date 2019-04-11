Moose Jaw dance studio decides to move following noise complaints

The infamous noise dispute in Moose Jaw may be resolved for good, as the business at the centre of it all has decided to move.

It’s a feud that made national headlines when rock legend Burton Cummings filed a noise complaint against his neighbour, Dance Fitness with Kyra.

The fitness studio has been operating in a mixed-use building in the heart of downtown for the past year.

But the owner Kyra Klassen says complaints started coming in December and despite efforts to soundproof and turn down the tunes, the issue wasn’t resolved.

“We soon realized that it wasn’t going to come to a compromise and as so as we realized that- it was [either] my business is going to have to shut down or we move,” Klassen said. “We feel that giving back and being part of the community is such an important role and we want to ensure we are serving our customers in the best way possible.”

“We just want to run smoothly, we don’t want to be disturbing anybody.”

In March, Moose Jaw Police Service laid six bylaw charges against Klassen over the noise complaints. The matter is currently before the courts and will be heard April 18.

The feud is also the catalyst behind the city’s decision to review its noise bylaw.

April 11 is the last day residents can submit feedback on changes that would set maximum decibels in commercial zones to 70, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., equivalent to a vacuum cleaner.

“This incident has exposed a gap in the bylaw,” said Craig Hemingway, communications manager for the City of Moose Jaw. “The hope is that whatever gets implemented, if anything does get implemented- any changes, it does make it easier for business owners, residents and landlords all to know what the guidelines are.”

A report will be presented to council at its next meeting on April 22, but it’s unclear when those changes could come into effect.

As for Klassen, she’s welcoming a fresh start and hoping to be set in her new studio by May 1st.

“The past is the past and we’re really excited about moving forward.”