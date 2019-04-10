QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, April 10, 2019

MONCTON, N.B. – Antoine Morand’s goal 15:44 into the third period was the winner as the Halifax Mooseheads beat the Moncton Wildcats 4-2 on Wednesday to win their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

Halifax won the best-of-seven quarterfinal in a four-game sweep.

Patrick Kyte, Keith Getson and Joel Bishop also scored for the Mooseheads, while Alexis gravel made 32 saves for the win.

Jakob Pelletier and Jeremy McKenna replied for the Wildcats.

Francis Leclerc stopped 42 shots in net for Moncton.

Halifax was 1 for 3 on the power play and the Wildcats were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.

VOLTIGEURS 4 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Felix Lauzon scored twice, including the eventual winner, as Drummondville doubled the Phoenix to take a 3-1 series lead.

Pavel Koltygin and Xavier Simoneau rounded out the attack for the Voltigeurs.

Julien Anctil and Patrick Guay scored for Sherbrooke.