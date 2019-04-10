Saskatchewan weather outlook: minus teen morning wind chills return

Minus teen morning wind chills finish the week.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

Minus double digits is what it felt like while you were heading out the door Wednesday morning with wind chill as temperatures fell back to -5 C to start the day.

The mercury managed to make it above freezing by late morning with sunny skies in Saskatoon and partly cloudy conditions in Regina.

Minus double digits is what it felt like with wind chill across much of central & southern #Sask this morning https://t.co/nVSQQSH4CU #yxe #yqr pic.twitter.com/UKq4sLX0P7 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 10, 2019

A mix of sun and cloud will last all afternoon as the mercury rises back into mid-single digits for a daytime high.

Wednesday night

Partly-to-mostly clear skies linger into the evening as conditions cool back into the -5 to -8 range overnight.

Thursday

-13 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Thursday morning under sunny skies in Saskatoon with a few clouds expected in Regina before some midday clearing.

Both cities will be back in the sun during the afternoon as temperatures climb into mid-to-high single digits for a daytime high.

Friday

A few clouds will likely linger through Regina on Friday with sunshine back in full swing for Saskatoon to finish the week as daytime highs make their way back into high single digits across the region.

Weekend outlook

Clouds are expected to roll back in on Saturday as afternoon highs return to double digits.

Teen temperatures are expected to return Sunday afternoon as a system packing rain rolls in and lingers into the work week across southern and central Saskatchewan.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for April 10 was taken by Amanda Shadboldt of a rainbow over Elgar Peterson Arena in Humboldt on Sunday, the day after the memorial service:

