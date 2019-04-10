Regina robotics team first in Saskatchewan to compete at world championships

A group of high school students from Regina will be packing their bags for a once-in-a-lifetime field trip next week.

The Trojans Robotics Team from Thom Collegiate will be heading to Houston, Texas to compete in the FIRST Robotics World Championships.

Stephen Poll, a teacher at Thom Collegiate, says it’s the first time a robotics team from Saskatchewan has qualified for the competition.

“These kids have really done something for this school that no one else has done before,” Poll said.

According to the competition’s website, students build their own robots to tackle a different annual challenge.

The teams are given six weeks to design their robots which are programmed to solve a series of obstacles.

Poll says every student on the team plays a vital role in making sure the final product is competition ready.

“It’s a diverse group, but they are all very close,” Poll said. “They bring so many different talents and experiences to the team.”

The students say they’re grateful to be representing their community on the world stage.

“To be doing something I’m so interested in and passionate about and being able to represent my community through it is the greatest opportunity ever,” said Rahim Hossain, team member.

“We want other students to know that this program can take you places outside of school,” said Dustin Ewasienko. “I hope that more people will join and become part of our team.”

The team is raising money to help cover travel costs as well as the competition fees.

The FIRST Robotics program helps to promote careers in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

More than 1,400 teams from around the world will be competing over the four-day event from April 17-20.