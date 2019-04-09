Teen shot, another teen charged with attempted murder in Easterville

A 15-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting in Easterville Friday morning.

Chemawawin RCMP said the victim, also a 15-year-old boy, was taken to the local nursing station and then to hospital, where he’s currently in stable condition.

The suspect, identified by police as being from the community, faces charges of attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

He will appear in court in The Pas on Thursday.

RCMP continues to investigate.

