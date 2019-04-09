Health IQ: Sign up for your weekly dose of health news and tips

Your health is one of the most important things you have.

But taking care of your health can sometimes seem like a big task. There’s a lot of health-related information out there, and recommendations might look like they’re changing day by day.

So how can you tell the real science from the celebrity-endorsed snake oil?

Our new Health IQ newsletter can help.

Every Sunday morning, starting April 14, Global News’ health reporter Leslie Young will highlight the health news you shouldn’t miss — like what doctors have to say about Canada’s revamped food guide or how much sleep you actually need — and round up tips on how to live a healthier life.

These might be things like how to shop for healthy and affordable meals, where and when to get your flu shot, whether washing with soap and water is better than using hand sanitizer and when you should see a doctor about your period.

And while she’s not a doctor, Leslie will be taking your questions about health issues to the experts and report on a new reader question every week.

Got any pressing questions about your health? Send them to Leslie and make sure you click below to subscribe to the newsletter and see the responses.

