Woman recovering in hospital after Roland stabbing
Carman RCMP are investigating a stabbing incident that took place just after midnight Saturday in the village of Roland.
A 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after being found by police with a stab wound.
RCMP arrested a 42-year-old man who lives at the same address and charged him with aggravated assault and failing to comply with conditions.
The woman remains in hospital, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.
