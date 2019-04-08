Woman recovering in hospital after Roland stabbing

Carman RCMP are investigating a stabbing incident that took place just after midnight Saturday in the village of Roland.

A 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after being found by police with a stab wound.

READ MORE: Boil water advisory issued for Carman

RCMP arrested a 42-year-old man who lives at the same address and charged him with aggravated assault and failing to comply with conditions.

The woman remains in hospital, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Carman #rcmpmb responded to a call of an injured 39yo female at a house in Roland. Female victim had been stabbed and was taken to hospital. 42yo male, known to the victim, was arrested & charged with aggravated assault & fail to comply. RCMP continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 8, 2019

WATCH: Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened