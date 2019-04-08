Man swipes shampoo, slashes store employee trying to stop him, say Winnipeg police

A 26-year-old man has been charged with theft and possession of a weapon following a string of thefts in downtown Winnipeg.

On Friday afternoon, a man armed with a knife stole two pairs of sunglasses and a lighter from a hotel on Smith Street, said police. A security guard grabbed hold of him, but the man stabbed the guard in the hand before running off.

The suspect was later caught stealing shampoo from a store on Sherbrook Street, police said. An employee tried to stop him, but police said the man slashed the employee’s wrist.

READ MORE: Man pulls knife after being kicked out of Portage Place, say Winnipeg police

Both the security guard and the employee suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested a man near Cumberland Avenue and Hargrave Street shortly after.

Justin Seth Shorting was charged and is in custody for theft under $5,000, possession of a weapon, and assault with a weapon.

RELATED: Weapon used in Burrows Avenue assault was a homemade gun