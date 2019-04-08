Man swipes shampoo, slashes store employee trying to stop him, say Winnipeg police
A 26-year-old man has been charged with theft and possession of a weapon following a string of thefts in downtown Winnipeg.
On Friday afternoon, a man armed with a knife stole two pairs of sunglasses and a lighter from a hotel on Smith Street, said police. A security guard grabbed hold of him, but the man stabbed the guard in the hand before running off.
The suspect was later caught stealing shampoo from a store on Sherbrook Street, police said. An employee tried to stop him, but police said the man slashed the employee’s wrist.
Both the security guard and the employee suffered minor injuries.
Police arrested a man near Cumberland Avenue and Hargrave Street shortly after.
Justin Seth Shorting was charged and is in custody for theft under $5,000, possession of a weapon, and assault with a weapon.
