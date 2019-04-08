Man pulls knife after being kicked out of Portage Place, say Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after he apparently pulled a knife and threatened two security guards and pedestrians after he was kicked out of a downtown mall.

Police said the man was escorted out of Portage Place at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon and when he got to the street, he allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the guards and people walking by.

Police tracked down the man and found a folding knife on him.

Police have arrested and charged Sandy David Bruce, 33, with uttering threats, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order. He is in custody.

