Man pulls knife after being kicked out of Portage Place, say Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after he apparently pulled a knife and threatened two security guards and pedestrians after he was kicked out of a downtown mall.
Police said the man was escorted out of Portage Place at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon and when he got to the street, he allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the guards and people walking by.
READ MORE: Portage Place meet-up ends in teen assault, armed robbery
Police tracked down the man and found a folding knife on him.
Police have arrested and charged Sandy David Bruce, 33, with uttering threats, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order. He is in custody.
Related: City of Winnipeg will ‘decommission’ Portage Place bus shelter
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.