Oakbank RCMP raid turns up stash of guns and drugs

RCMP seized a large stash of guns and drugs in a raid at a home on Main Street in Oakbank on Wednesday.

Police said the raid turned up a number of guns, including two assault rifles with high-capacity magazines.

Meth, cocaine and fentanyl were also seized by police, who arrested and charged eight people as a result of the investigation.

READ MORE: Man who made social media threats against Winnipeg police busted with guns at traffic stop

Devin Abel Fehr, 26; Brendin Jon Swanson, 32; Michael Johnathon Moore, 27; and Benjamin Fumerton, 29, are all in custody facing firearms and drug trafficking-related offences.

Monica Pitchenese, 22; Aurora Delorme, 23; Laura Powell, 24; and Clifford Tommy Joseph, 38, face similar charges and will be appearing in court in Winnipeg at a later date.

WATCH: Manitoba RCMP collect nearly 700 firearms, 22,000 rounds of ammunition in June’s gun amnesty program