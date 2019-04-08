Hamilton police appealing for witnesses, after the city’s 17th shooting of the year

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses after a shooting on the mountain.

Police received a report about a shooting on Upper Ottawa Street, shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton police are in the area on Monday, canvassing for witnesses and video evidence.

At this time, police believe this was a targeted incident.

According to Hamilton police, it is the city’s 17th shooting of 2019.

Anyone with information about this shooting is being asked to contact Det. R. Vanderboom at (905) 546-2377 or at rvanderboom@hamiltonpolice.on.ca or Det.-Sgt. Marco DelConte at (905)-546-3851 or at mdelconte@hamiltonpolice.on.ca

