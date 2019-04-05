Hockey Helps the Homeless raises $400K for Montreal organizations

For a staggering seven decades now, Nicolas Matossian has tied up his skates and donned his gear to play hockey. But rarely is it as meaningful as when he plays in the Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament.

“That is really one of the great things that brings people together. It’s not just scoring goals, it’s having a purpose,” Matossian said as he was about to play his second game of the morning.

For 15 years, more than 400 players, volunteers and organizers in Montreal have come out for the Hockey Helps the Homeless charitable event. On Friday, pickup hockey players got to rub shoulders with several dozen former NHL stars who committed to playing in the tournament, including Georges Laraque, Vincent Damphousse and Shayne Corson.

“For me, it’s just a way to give back,” said Corson. “You hear the stories of some of the kids and adults that are homeless, and they are pretty sad stories. My parents worked seven days a week, 24 hours a day to put me through hockey. I would never have got to where I did without help so for me to be able to give back is important.”

Former Habs player Laraque is also heavily involved in the tournament, playing in almost every one across the country throughout the year.

“Just the fact we can play hockey to raise money to help the homeless is awesome because you never know, it could be us tomorrow, it could be a friend of ours, family — it could be anyone,” Laraque said.

Organizers say the event is unique in that players of all ages come out and play together to raise money.

“There are 20-somethings that play, there are guys in their 70s who play,” said Hockey Helps the Homeless executive director Ryan Baillie. “Hockey unites. It unites not just on the ice in a team way but it unites us (for) this common cause. It’s wonderful.”

This year, 12 Montreal organizations will share the more than $400,000 raised at the all-day tourney in Pierrefonds. Many of the beneficiary organizations were on hand for the tournament.

“We do not have government support. It sustains us, this kind of funding,” said Sheila Woodhouse of Nazareth House.

Woodhouse says it’s incredibly difficult to climb out of the cycle of homelessness, but financial support helps.

“Imagine spending your day and no one talks to you, no one looks at you; you are completely socially isolated. That is as bad as having nothing: no food, no place to eat,” she said.

For the last few years, more women have gotten involved in the tournament with three female teams playing this year.

“I believe sport is a really important factor in mental health so rather (than) a fundraiser that might be a dinner and wine, that kind of thing, I think it’s novel to have these fundraisers that combine sport and philanthropy,” said player Karine Igartua, who is also president of the Quebec Psychiatric Association.

Ultimately, people involved in the event say there’s something special about giving back to their community while playing Canada’s favourite sport.

Matossian says it’s also important to showcase the value of sport to people from all backgrounds.

“Don’t give it up. If you can still do it, do it. I enjoy it. I may not be the best on the ice; I get the odd shot or goal. It is so great,” he said.

On Friday, Matossian was able to take credit both for helping to score a goal and for being on the team that raised the most money for those in need.