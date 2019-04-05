Toronto man convicted of abducting, sexually assaulting child charged with luring in Kingston

A Toronto man previously convicted of abducting and sexually assaulting a child is facing new charges in Kingston for luring a girl over Facebook. Now police are asking for other potential victims to come forward.

The man is 38-year-old Troy Samuels, who was formerly known as Ryan Belbin.

In 2014, he was found guilty of breaking and entering, abduction of a person under 14, sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was released in July 2017 on a peace bond with nearly 20 strict conditions.

On April 2, 2019, Kingston Police started an investigation after a Facebook user had allegedly been communicating online with a female child.

Kingston police identified the Facebook user as Samuels. Local police arrested Samuels on April 4 and charged him with making child pornography, possessing child pornography and breach of recognizance.

Police are currently looking for other potential victims who may have had contact with the following usernames on social media:

Troy Samuels

Ryan Belbin

Ryan Ber

ry.be.9041

rablef09@gmail.com

aperc9998

apercian9

Samuels appeared for a bail hearing on Thursday and was not released. He will appear again in a Kingston court on April 10.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information about the accused to contact Det. Const. Paul Robb by phone at 613-549-4660 ext. 6383 or email at probb@kpf.ca or Det. Const. Kevin Closs by phone at 613-549-4660 ext. 6302 or by email at kcloss@kpf.ca.

—With a file from the Canadian Press.