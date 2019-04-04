Temporary water shut off on Highway 97 in Osoyoos

Lakeside homeowners in Osoyoos, B.C. are being alerted that their water will be temporarily shut off for five hours on Thursday due to work being done on the water main.

The Town of Osoyoos says water will be shut off at approximately 8:00 a.m.and will last until approximately 1:00 p.m.

The properties affected are along Highway 97 between 89th Street and Fruitvale Way (including 87th Street, 91st Street, 95th Street and 194th Ave).

“This service interruption is necessary in order for us to improve the water mains in your area,” says the news release.

The Town recommends the following:

Turn off the main water valve inside your residence and also the electrical breaker to the hot water tank.

Please keep enough water on hand, as water service interruption may be longer than noted.

After water service is restored, air or discolored water may be present in the piping. Running a garden hose or cold water bathtub faucet for several minutes, should eliminate both air and discolored water problems.

If you have a specialized water filtration unit within the premise, it may need to be isolated to prevent any blockage which could result from this water outage.